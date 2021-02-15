spokane arena vaccine lines

SPOKANE, Wash. - Tuesday at 5 p.m., 4,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments open at the Spokane Arena. 

Eligible people can make appointments are chas.org/spokanearenavaccination or call 509-444-8200. 

To find out if you are eligible, head to the Washington Phase Finder tool here

Over 10,000 vaccination have been provided at the Spokane Arena mass vaccination site. 

