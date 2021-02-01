SPOKANE, WA- CHAS Health has released new data from the Spokane Arena COVID-19 vaccination site.
CHAS says that on Monday, 632 received a COVID-19 vaccine at the Arena.
They also say that all 2,500 appointments for the second week of the vaccine site were filled in less than an hour once the appointment website opened at 5:00pm. Those appointments will take place between Thursday, February 4th and Sunday, February 7th.
CHAS says the average time a vaccine appointment takes is between 20-25 minutes including the 15 minute observation period.