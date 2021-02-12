SPOKANE, Wash- Freezing cold temperatures across the country have closed some mass vaccination sites.
CHAS Health said they tell work under normal operations.
The Washington State Department of Health said via email they are watching the mass vaccination sites and are aware of the weather moving to the region, they say if conditions get worse and they have to close sites people with appointments will be notified and their appointment will be rescheduled.
CHAS said they have heaters at all checkpoints, and patients are only in line outside for a short period, if at all.
The clinic itself is an indoor clinic but there is normally a line to get into the building. CHAS said it’s helpful if people show up just before their appointment time so there aren’t bottlenecks and therefore longer wait times.