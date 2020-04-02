CHENEY, Wash. - A resident of the Cheney Care Center nursing home has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a letter from the center to residents and families, Cheney Care Center was notified on Wednesday, April 1, that the resident had tested positive. The resident had been transferred to the hospital on Monday, March 30. The patient is currently being kept in quarantine in the hospital.
Currently, Cheney Care Center is not reporting any confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus in the facility and all residents are being monitored closely.
Strict policies have also been implemented for ill employees and employees will continue to be screened at the beginning of each shift.
"At this time, our focus is on ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents and our employees. Staff are our key partners in keeping themselves and our residents healthy," the letter said. "Staff will continue to use the infection control training and practices we have already implemented."
The letter also noted that the center is remaining in constant contact with the Spokane Regional Health District and their medical director.
