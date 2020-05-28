The playground equipment sat unused at Into the Forest Learning Center in Spokane Valley on Thursday and not just because we showed up during the envious nap time, but because the children aren't allowed to be on the equipment during COVID-19 restrictions.
It's part of the "new normal" for Washington's child care facilities, but as owner of Into the Forest Learning Center Chelsey Converse said, "the new normal is looking a lot different."
Prior to Governor Inslee's stay home order during the coronavirus pandemic, Washington was already in a child care crisis, according to Child Care Aware of Washington.
"Washington was in a child care crisis before the pandemic with too little supply to meet demand," Child Care Aware Communications and Marketing Manager Marcia Jacobs said on Thursday. "Care that was as expensive as a year of college tuition (for infant care) and child care providers earning too little to make ends meet."
During the pandemic, hundreds of child care centers in Washington have at least temporarily closed up shop as they've seen the number of children attending dwindle as parents have had to stay home.
In fact, of the roughly 5400 licensed providers in Washington, Jacobs and Child Care Aware of Washington says 1,247 child care programs have closed statewide, with 86 of those being in Spokane County.
"We don’t know of any providers that have permanently closed," Jacobs added. "What we are hearing is that the closures we are tracking are temporary. We also know that many providers are worried they may not be able to reopen."
But now we're in Phase Two and inching toward Phase Three.
"Everybody is slowing opening back up so parents are needing to get back to work so we've seen more kids come back," Converse said.
Converse credits PPP loans with helping her business stay afloat, saying without the relief from payroll and utility expenses, she might not have survived the shutdown.
"We would've had half the income come in and wouldn't have been able to cover our running expenses," Converse said.
Statewide, according to the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families, 3,598 providers (Child Care Center, Family Child Care Home, School-age Programs) have received Child Care COVID-19 Grants totaling around $27.6 million.
In Spokane County, DCYF, says 157 providers have received COVID-19 Grants totaling $1.3 million.
During the peak of the stay home order, Converse had to furlough her seven employees and although she's licensed for nearly 50 kids at her facility, she was only seeing about 10 children of essential workers at her center. On Thursday, with her employees back at work, she was at capacity, with nearly a third of her kids being school-aged kids who would normally be in class this time of year.
New guidelines only allow nine kids for every employee, according to Converse, which means more employees and less kids at facilities that are already stretched thin.
"Things are harder now with reduced incomes for child care providers, greater health risks because most providers do not have health insurance or paid time off and no PPE. WA’s child care crisis will get worse without investment," Jacobs said.
Converse said her business already requires constant sanitation, but they are adhering to all requirements put in place by officials, including taking kids out in groups, while also keeping them socially distant. They even require kids over the age of two to wear masks, something that if you're a parent, you know is no easy task.
On top of that, with school-aged children still virtually attending class, Converse and her staff are also juggling school schedules and extra meals to make.
It's all part of the "new normal", but the goal remains the same.
"Our kids are important to everyone and we need to keep them safe," Converse said.
But as we return to "normal", will the child care industry of Washington be able to keep up?
If you're a parent about to return to work and are looking for guidance on finding child care, childcareawarewa.org has resources available for you, including help finding a place and financial assistance.
"Families can search online or call our Family Center for help for free at 1-800-446-1114 M-F," Jacobs said. "We can help in any language."
If you're looking for more information on inspection reports of specific child care centers, CLICK HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.