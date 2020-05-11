SPOKANE, Wash - A child care center in Spokane is closing after a child at the center was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Just Imagine Child Care Center posted on Facebook Monday afternoon about the diagnosis. They also recommended that all teachers and children who had contact get tested. According to the Facebook post, the center will be closed starting tomorrow, Tuesday, May 12 and will reopen Tuesday, May 26.
KHQ has reached out to the owner of the child care center but have not heard back yet.
