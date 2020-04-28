COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene firefighters are bringing some Christmas spirit much earlier this year in support of a local food bank.
Coeur d'Alene Firefighters IAFF Local 710 will have Santa cruising around the area in a Christmas-decorated 1947 fire engine from April 28-May 3.
During the "Christmas in Quarantine" trips, crews will be collecting food and cash donations for the Community Action Partnership of Coeur d'Alene. Firefighters will also donate $1,000 from their own funds.
"We're out in the community, we see a lot of people," CdA Firefighter Gabe Eckert said. "We just saw a need for maybe just some brightening of spirits and what better way to do that than with Christmas?"
A Santa tracker link will be posted on the IAFF Local 710 Facebook page Tuesday.
The Christmas in Quarantine event starts Tuesday, and you can keep an eye out for Santa at these locations and dates:
- April 28th 4pm-830 South of Appleway and West of 7th ST
- April 29th 4pm-830 South of Appleway and East of 7th ST
- April 30th 4pm-830 East of HWY 95 and North of Appleway
- May 1st 4pm-830 West of Hwy 95, North of Appleway and South of Kathleen
- May 2nd 2pm-630 West of HWY 95 North of Kathleen and South of Hanley
- May 3rd 2pm-630 West of HWY 95 North of Hanley and South of Prairie
"If you have the means, please consider leaving a bag or box on non perishable items at the end of your driveway to be collected by our Firefighters, they could really use it right now," CdA Firefighters said.
