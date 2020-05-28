SPOKANE, Wash. - Places of worship have looked much different during the COVID-19 Pandemic, including handing out hand sanitizer and face masks for people to use.
"We've been telling our congregation that the church is not a building. The church is people," Pastor Michael Wittwer of Life Center Church said.
On the Sunday before the pandemic hit, Life Center had 3,200 people attend their services.
"Our staff has been doing a really good job in trying to care for our congregation in any way that we can," said Pastor Wittwer. "So, it is different, and there's some disadvantages to it, but there's also some advantages that we are trying to take advantage of."
Life Center Church says even with the nod of approval from Governor Inslee and four pages of guidelines, it's just too soon.
"The easing of the restrictions for churches is awesome, and we are so glad he is doing that, (but) for us, it's a little complicated," said Pastor Wittwer. "Having only 50 people doesn't reach a whole lot of our congregation, so we are going to think creatively."
It is not too soon for the Diocese of Spokane Bishop Thomas Daly, who said they plan to resume public Masses this weekend.
Whether your place of worship remains virtual or reopens, Pastor Wittwer said its all about keeping the congregation engaged.
"While we are away from the building, the church of Jesus can still thrive," said Pastor Wittwer. "We just don't need to get through this, but we can actually come out of this better than we were before."
