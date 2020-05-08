SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs and Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward are taking different approaches when it comes to reopening Spokane following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Councilman Beggs said he is considering a resolution that would "strongly endorse" Gov. Inslee's four-phase "Safe Start" plan to reopen the state, despite Mayor Woodward's push for a variance to allow Spokane to open early.
The resolution that Beggs supports doesn't rule out the opportunity to apply for a variance, instead the resolution calls for five specific criteria that closely follow the governor's plan.
Those five criteria include: adequate testing, a team of contact tracers, a public health expert to consult businesses before they open, a centralized personal protective equipment system, and daycare centers back opening and running.
Beggs told KHQ he doesn't think Spokane should try to reopen for file for a variance before the five criteria are met.
"We're wanting the city to tailor its request for a variance with the public health criteria that's going to be used, because it doesn't do any good to ask for something that won't be granted," Beggs said.
Councilman Beggs will be in a meeting with the Washington state secretary of health and hopes the meeting will shed further light on what needs to happen in order for Spokane County to get to phase two of the governor's plan.
If you have input on the five steps of criteria the city needs to meet, Councilman Beggs is asking the public to look over the resolution here.
