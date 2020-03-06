AUSTIN - For the first time in 34 years, the city of Austin has decided to cancel South by Southwest.
The decision was made despite Austin Public Health, as recently as Wednesday, March 4, saying "there's no evidence that closing SXSW or any other gatherings will make the community safer," according to a release from organizers.
"However, this situation evolved rapidly, and we honor and respect the City of Austin's decision. We are committed to do our part to help protect our staff, attendees and fellow Austinites," the release also said.
Organizers are now exploring options to reschedule the event, which was supposed to take place from Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 22. They are also working to provide a virtual SXSW online experience for 2020 participants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.