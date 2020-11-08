HAYDEN, Idaho - The city released a statement on Friday, Nov. 6 encouraging residents to wear a face covering in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and support the healthcare providers and hospitals.
"In order to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of Hayden, facial coverings are strongly encouraged to be worn until January 12, 2021 to slow the spread of COVID-19. Not issuing a mandate does not mean that people still shouldn’t do the right thing" said the city in their release to the public.
Local Idaho counties have seen a significant rise in COVID-19 cases in the last few months, including the Kootenai Health hospital reaching over 90% capacity on multiple occasions in the recent weeks.
