This morning, Post Falls City Council is having a special meeting regarding masks. This comes after health officials urged Governor Brad Little for a statewide mask mandate.
Idaho has moved back to stage three after a surge of positive cases, and COVID related deaths. It was the state’s "Disaster Medical Advisory Committee" who sent the letter last Tuesday to Governor Little. So far, he has not issued a mask mandate for the state, although he encourages residents to wear masks.
Coeur d'Alene does have a mask mandate in place, as hospitals are nearing full capacity, and now Post Falls is facing a similar policy to come in place. Post falls is bringing in health experts to weigh in on this decision.
City Council's meeting is happening Monday at 10 am, if you'd like to submit a comment, you can do so by email at publichearingcomments@postfallsidaho.org
