The City of Pullman is closing playground equipment and restrooms within the city park system due to COVID-19 concerns.
"The health of our community is extremely important to us and in order to keep everyone safe we deem this a necessary measure," The Pullman Parks & Recreation said in a release. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your support and compliance with these necessary safety measures."
Similar closures have been enacted in Spokane and Liberty Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office stated in a press conference last week that equipment was getting difficult to keep clean.
