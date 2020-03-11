PULLMAN, Wash. - The City of Pullman and Pullman Chamber of Commerce have voiced their concern for local businesses after a decision by Washington State University to move to online classes after spring break.
According to a release from the city, Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson talked with President Kirk Schulz on Wednesday, March 11, about the decision. Schulz informed Johnson that dorms and dining halls would remain open and there will be students who will remain on campus.
Schulz also assured Johnson that no decision has been made regarding events in April and May, including Mom's Weekend and graduation. Both Schulz and Johnson said their primary concern is for the health and safety of Pullman residents and that all WSU decisions have taken the economic impact into consideration.
Johnson is urging Pullman residents to continue supporting local businesses at this crucial time to maintain the local economy.
The city will help connect businesses to loans from the Small Business Administration as they become available. Johnson and Police Chief Gary Jenkins were notified that loans will be available for up to $2 million per business. This will mark the first time that disaster loans have been available because of a health care emergency.
For more information on the Small Business Administration program, click HERE. For more information on the resources Governor Jay Inslee has made available to help businesses and employees, click HERE.
