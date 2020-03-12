PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson has declared a State of Emergency for the city, effective Thursday, March 12.
The emergency declaration facilitates potential future aid related to coronavirus, including business assistance from the Small Business Administration and access to regional and state resources.
According to a release from the Pullman Police Department, the declaration is meant to ensure all necessary resources will be available if needed.
The City of Pullman has also opened an Emergency Operations Center at the Pullman Police Department. The center will manage emergency-related information and resources as needed.
Johnson is urging Pullman residents to continue to support local businesses.
"This support is critical to maintaining our local economy, and [Johnson] knows that our local businesses have instituted additional measures to protect employees' and consumers' health."
The city also provided the following links to help guide residents to potential help if they need it.
Pullman Alerts & Updates can be found HERE.
Coronavirus Information and Resources can be found HERE.
Small Business Administration Loan Program can be found HERE.
COVID-19 Resource List for Impacted Washington Businesses and Workers can be found HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.