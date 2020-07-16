SANDPOINT, Idaho - The City of Sandpoint will be holding free mask distribution events Friday morning and Friday evening.
The city says any Sandpoint community members, business owners or employees can come get them with no identification required.
The drive-up event will take place in the Travers Park parking lot at 2102 Pine St. from 8-10 a.m. and again from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, July 17.
A city administrator says they have purchased 3,000 masks to be distributed through CARES Act funding and plans to distribute packages of five fabric masks per person.
