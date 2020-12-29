SEATTLE, Wash. - The City of Seattle is ramping up its COVID-19 testing capacity by placing three new Curative COVID-19 testing kiosks in North, Central and South Seattle.
According to the Office of the Mayor of Seattle, all three testing kiosks are now online and able to test people with results in 48-hours.
The testing kiosks are available Monday through Saturday and are currently operating from noon to 3 p.m., but city officials say the kiosks will eventually operate from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. six days a weeks.
The locations of the new testing kiosks include:
- North Seattle: Lower Woodland Park
- Uptown/Seattle Center: 2nd Ave and Republican, near the Seattle Repertory Theatre
- South Seattle: Old UW Laundry site west of Mt. Baker Light Rail Station
According to the Seattle Mayor's Office, the new testing sites were selected based on demand for testing, rate of positive cases, and with a focus on serving underserved populations.
You must schedule and appointment to use the testing kiosk, which you can do by visiting this website. Curative is the company that provides the testing kiosks.
While at the kiosks, you're able to administer the COVID-19 test to yourself with the help of a Curative staff member walking you through the test process. The tests are free of charge.
