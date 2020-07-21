SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is looking for feedback from citizens on how to allocate CARES Act funding.
Spokane received $6.6 million, some of which may be used for operational expenses that have already been incurred, according to a release from the city. The city is also seeking additional federal funding from other sources and if it's successful, it will impact the community allocation.
Citizens can provide feedback through an online survey, which can be found HERE. The survey is made up of nine questions and asks respondents to rank established areas of need for housing assistance, childcare, COVID-19 response programs, homelessness and other costs associated with the response that won't be covered by other relief sources.
"As we continue to respond and recover from COVID-19 it is important we are listening to the needs and priorities of our community," Mayor Nadine Woodward said.
"Hearing from our citizens is a priority and we want to make sure we can meet the tight deadline for getting the funds dispersed and into the community as quickly as possible," City Council President Breean Beggs said.
The online survey will be available until Sunday, July 26 at midnight. Responses are limited to one per person.
