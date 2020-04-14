SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is starting a utility bill assistance program to help businesses that have been faced with a temporary closure or significant reductions in revenue as a result of Washington's stay-home order.
"We are hopeful that this new program will provide some relief to businesses as they prepare for the future," Mayor Nadine Woodward said. "Our work to help businesses in the city is designed to fill gaps that national and state programs have missed. Our city utility charges fall into one of those gaps."
Businesses can seek a deferral of one to three months of city charges for water, sewer, storm water and garbage with an agreement to pay those charges over six to 12 months without interest, according to a release from the city. Specific terms would be tailored for each business looking for a deferral.
"Spokane community members have been fantastic in limiting confirmed COVID-19 cases, and the city is committed to making it easier for all businesses to restart our economy," City Council President Breean Beggs said.
The changes are part of the city's efforts to ease the strain on utility customers during widespread closures of schools and small businesses because of COVID-19.
Last month, the city of Spokane suspended late fees and water service shutoffs for non-payment of city utility bills until further notice. The city has also supported a new partnership to raise funds to help household facing hardship with their utility bills.
The partnership includes Project Share, which provides energy bill assistance and U-Help, which provides assistance with city utility bills.
The programs have created a public donation campaign where each dollar donated by citizens is matched by both Avista and the city up to $50,000.
Low-income households facing financial hardship and seeking direct support through these programs can call SNAP at (509)456-SNAP.
