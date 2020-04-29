SPOKANE, Wash. - City of Spokane golf course are preparing to reopen on May 5 with revisions in operations.
“As one of the first industries to re-open, we take seriously the responsibility to provide an environment that aligns with the Governor’s requirements and recommendations for slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Mark Poirier, PGA, Golf Manager for the City of Spokane. “Our focus remains on supporting the health and well-being of our customers, staff, partners, and the community.”
Gov. Jay Inslee announced a partial reopening of outdoor recreation in Washington earlier this week including golfing, fishing and hunting. State-managed lands will reopen for day-use only recreation, including state-managed parks, wildlife areas, recreation land and boat launches.
The city is in the process of finalizing specific protocols altering golf course operations in alignment with Gov. Inslee's restart plan. The protocols are being developed in partnership with Spokane County golf courses and will follow CDC recommendations.
The final policies will be posted at Downriver, The Creek at Qualchan, Indian Canyon and Esmeralda golf courses prior them opening on May 5.
Tee times can be booked by calling courses at:
- Esmeralda: 487-6291
- The Creek at Qualchan: 448-9317
- Downriver: 327-5269
- Indian Canyon: 747-5353
The city anticipates the following operational changes:
- Tee times and payment: please call the course to book your tee time. (Online tee times are a bit complex amidst these new protocols, so tee times are only available via phone at this time. We will offer online tee times again in the future.) Cards will be accepted; no cash please. Plastic “sneeze guard” barriers will be placed at each terminal.
- Twosomes: per the Governor’s order, twosomes have become the current standard as we re-open for play. Please call the golf course for “Family Play” times.
- All carts: one rider per cart, unless a minor is playing.
- Driving range/putting green: Range and putting greens may only be used by those with a scheduled tee time, within 30-minutes of play
- Leave the stick: for the time being, we are leaving the flagstick in the green. This is a USGA-approved tactic to limit touch points.
- Cup liners: we’ll have cup liners in place to prevent people from reaching in to retrieve their ball.
- No rakes or garbage cans: we’re removing rakes and other frequently touched items under the Governor’s guidelines. If you pack it in, please pack it out.
- Increased cleaning: High-touched areas, restrooms, range balls, and carts cleaned frequently.
- Food and beverage: providing to-go orders only.
- Six foot rule: And of course, please keep at least 6’ between you and those outside your household.
Upon reopening, courses ask players to not visit their facilities if you're experiencing symptoms or have been in contact with someone experiencing symptoms. Course staff will follow the same rules.
