SPOKANE, Wash. - While toilet paper continues to fly off the shelves, the City of Spokane is reminding residents to keep alternative products out of sewer pipes.
In a tweet on Tuesday, March 17, the City said that while toilet paper may be at a premium these days, it's important to not flush wipes, paper towels or napkins. Even wipes that are labeled as "flushable" should not be flushed down the toilet.
Products like those are likely to clog sewer pipes and create a big, expensive mess.
The City also included a link to a video that goes into more detail about the products that should and should not be flushed down the toilet.
