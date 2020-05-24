SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Arena shelter has been a concern for businesses in the surrounding neighborhood, but everything appears to be going smoothly as of the one-week mark.
According to the City of Spokane, the 110-bed regional response shelter has been full or close to it almost every night since it opened.
City officials said there haven't been many issues since the shelter move-in last weekend, and the Guardians have handled any potential problems.
Wonders of the World owner Pamela Barclay's business is directly across the street from the arena and said she welcomes the change.
"I'm overjoyed that the people who don't have a home to go home to are going to be in a safe place in the arena, and I have no fear whatsoever that it's going to hurt my business," Barclay said.
The city says all of the partners involved in the regional shelter hope to continue keeping the neighborhood clean and calm in the coming weeks. Another virtual check-in for the arena neighborhood is planned for the coming week.
