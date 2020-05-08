SPOKANE, Wash. - Like other big cities, Spokane makes money three ways: sales tax, property tax and utility taxes.
Let's start with the good news. The city isn't anticipating an impact from COVID-19 on the property tax.
The city is also not predicting a significant decrease in utility taxes, but the money could come later as many businesses are shut down right now.
So, where is the budget bleeding revenue? Source number three: sales tax. The City of Spokane is taking a 16% hit or nearly a $13 million loss in sales tax revenue during the Stay Home Stay Healthy order.
The city's number cruncher, Chief Financial Officer Tonya Wallace, worries that there isn't a band-aid big enough to stop the hurt any time soon.
"A lot is going to depend on how we turn the economic engine back up again," said Wallace. "We are anticipating right now (will be) slower than what we first thought."
The easiest way to fill the budget say is using that t-word again taxes, but Wallace says we're not there yet. She instead is sharpening her budget knife, which in her hands she hopes to use as a scalpel to limit the pain.
"It most likely will not be across the board. We will take a very surgical and strategic approach to any cuts that we have to take with the emphasis to not impact our employees," Wallace said.
City leaders are exploring ways to cut costs. For instance, they've already put a hiring freeze on non-essential positions. They're also reviewing all expenditure requests.
From new police cars to pencils with minimal impact, Wallace said, "Our citizens are going to be expecting services to continue and to be provided especially those that they find of grace value."
