In respond to aid the economic recovery from COVID-19, the City of Spokane is adding $10 million to street work to be done during 2020 and 2021.
According to the City of Spokane, due to traffic being significantly down due to the stay home order, the Street Department will focus first on streets that have high traffic to reduce the inconvenience on commuters when the order is lifted.
2020 construction work will include:
- Replacing the 103-year-old Post Street Bridge
- A project to upgrade signals and add dedicated left-turn pockets on the Hamilton corridor from North Foothills south to Desmet.
- The second phase of work on the South Gorge Trail project in Peaceful Valley, helping to complete another leg of the envisioned Great Gorge Loop Trail. With this phase, the new trail will run from Sandifur Bridge to Redband Park
- Completion of final work on the CSO 26 tank next to the Downtown Library. This work is scheduled for dry weather in July and August and will include pipe work in Lincoln between Spokane Falls Boulevard and Main Avenue.
- A variety of projects planned on the City’s drinking water system, including the installation of a new reservoir and upgrades to a well station.
- The city said they will continue to move forward with 2020 construction plans that include $70 million in public infrastructure to protect the Spokane River and invest in the water and sewer systems.
The additional $10 million investment is part of recommendations from the Mayor’s Economic Recovery and Stimulus Task Force.
