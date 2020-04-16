SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane's Community, Housing and Human Services Board plans to invest $100,000 to help local businesses weather the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The funding will come from the Federal Community Development Block Grant and provide eligible Spokane businesses with access to affordable Business Resilience Loans through Craft3, a non-bank community lender.
The plan still needs to be approved by the Spokane City Council during Monday's city council meeting. If the plan is approved, local businesses could start applying for the loans on the city's Small Business Resources page as soon as April 22.
Interested business can also call the Financial Helpline at (509) 625-6650.
These are the minimum qualifications to apply for the loan:
- Located in the City of Spokane
- Credit Score of 640 or higher
- Reported a profit in 2019
- Minimum of 24 months in business
The City of Spokane plans to pre-screen applicants and identify businesses eligible to apply for the Business Resilience Loan. Businesses will then work with Craft3 on a full application and underwriting to determine creditworthiness.
According to the City of Spokane, loans amounts will be anywhere between $10,000 to $25,000 and due to credit requirements, not every business that applies will receive a loan.
