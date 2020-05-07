SPOKANE, Wash. - If you've tried shopping for a mask, gloves, or cleaning supplies, then you know they can be hard to come by. Now, imagine trying to buy some in bulk for an entire company, that's where the City of Spokane is stepping in with a "one-stop shop."
When places like movie theaters and restaurants start to re-open, there's going to be hundreds of businesses in Spokane looking to buy protective gear. The city isn't giving away masks or supplies away for free, but they're making it easier to find them. The "one-stop shop" would be a place where you can buy these items in bulk, for cheaper costs.
There's no start date for this shop to open yet, as City Council President Breean Beggs told KHQ that start-up costs still need approval. Beggs says getting the shop rolling would benefit local businesses, because the city wants to buy this gear from Spokane manufacturers.
The city said any regional business, non-profits, or schools that needs supplies in bulk could apply to use the shop, the city said they want to get these protective gears available before businesses start opening up, so people can feel safe when they're going back to work, and the economy can open up faster.
The "one-stop shops" funding is going to be looked at Monday by city council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.