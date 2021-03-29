CLARKSTON, Wash. - The Clarkston School District is changing to full-time in-person learning starting April 12.
According to the district, the change from six-foot physical distance to three-foot physical distance by Governor Jay Inslee is allowing them to make this move.
During the week of April 5-9 students and staff will continue in a hybrid model. Wednesday, April 7, will be a remote learning day for students (no students attend in-person). Finally, staff may use April 7 to complete their preparation for school starting in-person, full-time on April 12.