Closed church burglarized, maintenance director recovers stolen goods

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A South Hill church was burglarized early Tuesday. The building's maintenance director looked through footage from security cameras that caught the suspect in action. He then drove around until he saw the suspect's truck parked in a nearby neighborhood.
Brock Woodson could see the church's stolen property stacked up in the vehicle.
"I was able to recover everything," he said. "I just figured it might be someone in the area. Knowing what kind of truck I was looking, for I started driving around. I found the truck ... with the stolen items still in the bed."
Businesses across the country are closed and empty as the nation complies with 'Stay at Home' orders, and crooks are taking advantage. Spokane Police have said they are tailoring their patrols to help try to prevent crimes like this one.
Woodson said he was told Tuesday afternoon the suspect in his case was arrested for a burglary charge. He said SPD was responsive and helpful during the frustrating ordeal.
"He stole a compressor, lawn tools, a spare tire from the truck, a toolbox and gas," Woodson said of the recent theft. "It looks like he was able to get into the church somehow to take a few lawn tools."
But again because of Woodson's detective skills, they were able to recover it all. He says he’s grateful for Spokane Police were able to catch the suspect.
