The Cities of Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls have announced the closure of restaurants and bars in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"Following what many other cities have done within the past week, Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls took steps to close restaurants and bars to reduce person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 and combat the spread of this disease," a press release sent out Saturday afternoon said.
The closure of dine-in service at restaurants and bars in Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls will begin at 12:00am on Monday, March 23 and last at least 14 days, unless extended, terminated or modified.
"During that time All bars, taverns, nightclubs, private liquor clubs, taprooms, tasting rooms, mobile bars, cabarets and saloons, as well as all other alcohol licensed premises for by the glass sales of alcoholic beverages shall close to members, guests, patrons, customers, and the general public," the release said. "All restaurants and dine-in food service whether inside or outside the establishment, is prohibited."
Restaurants are not allowed to admit members, guests, patrons or customers inside the establishment except to pick up food for take-out.
Curbside take-out, drive-through food service and food trucks are also allowed. Delivery food service is also permitted.
"This does not apply to emergency overnight or day shelters that provide food service to persons experiencing homelessness, grocery stores, and gas stations."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.