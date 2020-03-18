COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Fireflies Day School in Coeur d'Alene will stay open as long as the health district says it can, as co-owner Melissa Kuhn hopes to help relieve stress on parents.
Kuhn says another reason she is staying open is: "It's important for me because kids need to have their ongoing education."
She says that the day school has been following social distancing by having small groups under 10 people, with some as small as four children to a group.
Kuhn added that she has been following every day guidelines such as constantly disinfecting areas.
She says that Fireflies Day School would only close if the health district recommends them to, or if a child at the center or a family member of the child has been exposed to COVID-19.
