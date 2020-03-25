COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Fire department has decided to cancel an upcoming prescribed burn on Tubbs Hill due to COVID-19 precautions.
According to a release from the department, Fire Chief Kenny Gabriel made the decision to cancel the burn, which had been scheduled for early April.
Due to the nature of coronavirus to affect a patient's respirator system, the department decided not to add smoke inhalation to the situation.
"The health of Tubbs Hill and the safety of our residents is a priority and we will continue to work with the Parks Department, Idaho Department of Lands and the city Committees to formulate a new plan moving forward," Gabriel said in a press release.
