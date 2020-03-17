PLUMMER, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Tribal Council has declared a Public Health Emergency over COVID-19, and has announced several different changes in operations.
"This declaration is a procedural step that will allow the Tribe to activate emergency funding measures should the need arise," the CDA Tribe said in a release.
The tribe will be operating with reduced government staffing on-site for the next three weeks, implementing remote work options.
The Coeur d'Alene Casino will be closed from 3 a.m.-7 a.m. daily for full-facility cleaning, effective immediately. The High Mountain Buffet is closed until further notice.
The Coeur d'Alene Tribal school is temporarily suspending classes through April 6. Staff members are preparing educational resources for students during the suspension, and the school will offer free meals to all district students beginning Thursday, March 19. The Plummer-Worley School District has also implemented the closure from March 18-April 6.
Marimn Health Medical Center will continue all healthcare options.
"If you are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, please call the clinic at 208-686-1931 before going to the clinic," the release read. "Marimn Health’s medical team will provide further instructions."
The Wellness Center in Plummer will close to the public from March 18-April 6, while the Boys & Girls Club operations will be suspended until further notice.
The City Link buses are not limiting routes at this time, but precautions are being taken including increased sanitation efforts and cleaning surfaces between routes.
"The Tribal Council has decided to stay as far ahead of any effects this virus may pose to our community as possible for the protection of those who would be most susceptible to the symptoms of this virus through these closures," the release read. "Please give our staff your patience and understanding as we adjust during this unprecedented event and be assured that we will continue to provide services to our tribal members and community members in order to minimize the impact to daily lives."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.