COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Chamber Board of Directors has announced, due to the number of rising COVID-19 cases in the community, all organized activities for the 4th of July have been cancelled.
“This difficult decision is being made so that local businesses can continue to be open as they have been in the prior weeks”, stated Derrell Hartwick, CDA Chamber CEO/President, “The CDA Chamber Board of Directors wants to keep moving business forward and not regress, as further spread could lead to not progressing through stages.”
In a statement, Mayor Steve Widmyer said “Our healthcare professionals are advising us at this time having a large gathering such as the 4th of July parade is not in the best interest of the health of our community. We support this recommendation and we support the Chamber’s decision to cancel the July 4th events to protect the health and safety of our citizens.”
The Chamber of Commerce announced back in May that it was canceling the fireworks show.
