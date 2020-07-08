WORLEY, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Casino has announced that upcoming large-scale events scheduled for 2020 will be postponed until 2021.
The casino cited concerns for the ability to safely host large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our highest priority during this pandemic continues to be the health and safety of our team members, guests and community," Coeur d'Alene Casino Resort Hotel CEO Laura Stensgar said. "Our team is working hard to reschedule all of our events and shift efforts to things we can still do, like our Coeur Connections charity program."
Tickets that have been purchased for concerts and large events will be honored at the new dates. Refunds are also available and people can contact Sharmila Kaiser at 1-800-523-2564 ext. 7480.
The casino remains open with enhanced cleaning and social distancing efforts, including temperature checks for everyone who enters the property and mandatory masks for all employees and guests.
