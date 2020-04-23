PLUMMER, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Tribal Council is starting the process of reopening the reservation, including setting a date for when the Coeur d'Alene Casino will once again be open to the public.
According to the tribe, the process of reopening the reservation will start with a limited opening of the Coeur d'Alene Casino Resort Hotel on April 27, followed by the casino's reopening to the general public on May 1.
Other tribal entities and facilities will also begin their phased re-openings. Enhanced safety measures will be in place, including social distancing, aggressive cleaning and sanitation guidelines and mandatory face covering protocols to protect the health and safety of patrons and employees.
“The health and safety of our community is always our highest priority and through this pandemic, we have relied on facts to guide our decisions, not fear,” Ernie Stensgar, Chairman of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, said.
The Coeur d'Alene Tribal Council appointed a task force to plan for the reopening of the reservation and tribal entities. The task force is made up of Tribal Council members, directors from tribal departments, casino executives, medical professionals and members of Marimm Health's leadership team.
According to the tribe, the guidelines created by the task force are based on local COVID-19 trends and data. The plan is also consistent with guidelines released by the federal government. Local data and trends will be regularly reviewed and the task force will provide recommendations as the situation continues to change
Coeur d'Alene Casino patrons can expect to see some changes throughout the property including:
- Significant social distancing efforts including but not limited to, reduced and distanced seating at all restaurants and lounges, and every other gaming machine will be powered off to ensure physical distance between patrons. Plexiglas barriers have been installed in key locations across the property.
- Face masks or face coverings will be required for everyone on the Casino property.
- All concerts and large events have been rescheduled to later dates
- Ongoing enhanced cleaning measures will include closing the casino from 3–7 a.m. daily for deep cleaning
- Spa Ssakwa’q’n, the High Mountain Buffet, bingo, and off-track betting will remain closed during the initial phase of reopening
“Our guests and our employees are like family to us so this time has been difficult for everyone. We are excited to open our doors after such a lengthy, but necessary closure,” Casino CEO Laura Stensgar said.
According to the tribe, the Coeur d'Alene Casino supports thousands of families across the region and revenues providing funding for critical services on the reservation.
