COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department has joined a list of Idaho officials encouraging the use of face coverings in public spaces.
In a release on Wednesday, July 1, the fire Department acknowledged that it doesn't want to see the community suffer from economic or health casualties and that isolation requirements had devastating impacts.
Now, case numbers are rising as are the number of summer events being canceled.
"Due to a low rate of hospitalizations in our area, we are noticing that people are letting their guard down and positive case numbers are on the rise," the release said in part.
The fire Department is recommending and encouraging all citizens and visitors to the city of Coeur d'Alene to wear a mask when out in public and when social distancing is not possible.
"Wearing masks along with social distancing and proper handwashing are the best practices for preventing the spread of COVID-19. If we continue to work together, we can reduce exposure to COVID-19 and avoid backtracking i the stages of reopening as outline by Governor Little."
Coeur d'Alene Fire Department staff are wearing masks when social distancing is not possible and visitors to the administrative office are asked to undertake medical questioning and wear masks.
The fire department also reference reporting by KHQ's Kevin Kim to demonstrate how effective masks can be when preventing the spread of droplets. That coverage can be found HERE.
