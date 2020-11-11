COEUR D'ALENE, ID- Due to a steady rise of COVID-19 cases in North Idaho, beginning on November 30 Coeur d'Alene middle schools will begin having students in person just two days per week. This blended learning model follows the same model as Lake City and Coeur d'Alene high schools.
Half of the students will attend in person on Monday and Tuesday, with the other half attending in person on Thursday and Friday.
In a letter to CDA School District Families, the school district said that as of Wednesday, 34 students and 28 employees currently have COVID-19 and are quarantining. An additional 524 students and 76 employees are also isolating after coming into contact with COVID-19.
"The current levels of staff and student absences, which we expect to continue, compel us to make further changes in school operations," the letter to families read.
"We are closely monitoring our staffing levels and student absences in all of our schools and will make additional adjustments as needed," the letter said, "Please be aware that we may need to move other schools to the Red risk level, and temporarily close those buildings, on short notice if staffing challenges and/or high rates of student absences warrant it."
One of the district's K-5 schools, Northwest Expedition Schools, has moved into the red category due to staffing shortages.
The letter, written by Director of Communications Scott Maben, closed by asking the community to help lower the rate of transmission of COVID-19 by continuing to wear their masks in public settings and checking the temperature of students before they go to school.
The full letter can be read below:
Dear Families,
As we have seen a steady rise in COVID-19 transmission in our community this fall, we have experienced a pronounced increase in the number of students and District employees who have tested positive for the virus, or who have been exposed to it and sent home to quarantine according to public health guidelines. As of today we have 34 students and 28 employees who are currently isolated with COVID-19. In addition, we have 524 students and 76 staff members who are quarantined after coming into close contact with individuals who tested positive.
We have worked diligently to adapt to the circumstances of this pandemic, while emphasizing safety measures and keeping students attending school in person to the extent we feel is safe and practicable. The current levels of staff and student absences, which we expect to continue, compel us to make further changes in school operations. Staff shortages have occurred among teachers and classroom support staff, as well as in operational support, including maintenance and custodial staff, transportation, office staff and Nutrition Services.
Beginning Monday, November 30, our middle schools will join Lake City and Coeur d’Alene high schools in our original blended learning model: half of students attend in person Monday and Tuesday, half attend in person Thursday and Friday, and the other days are remote learning. Dr. Steven Cook, Superintendent, has made this administrative decision under the authority provided by the Board of Trustees. If staffing shortages grow critical, it may become necessary to implement this schedule change sooner for one or more of our middle schools.
Beginning immediately, our K-5 Northwest Expedition Academy is going into the Red risk level, temporarily shifting all teaching and learning to the fully remote (at-home) model. This is in response to a critical shortage among the school’s teachers and instructional support staff, as well as in other key positions supporting school operations. Our goal is to resolve the NExA staffing challenge before the end of Thanksgiving break, and we intend to have all students back in person starting November 30.
We are closely monitoring our staffing levels and student absences in all of our schools and will make additional adjustments as needed. Please be aware that we may need to move other schools to the Red risk level, and temporarily close those buildings, on short notice if staffing challenges and/or high rates of student absences warrant it. We will do our best to provide families advance notice of such decisions, and we will do all we can to support student learning remotely until we are able to reopen the school building.
As we have experienced a growing number of staff absences this month, we have relied heavily on our pool of substitute teachers, endeavored to recruit more subs available to work in the District, and shifted District resources to ensure schools remain open and functional.
Please help us and our entire community lower the rate of transmission of COVID-19 and get our students and staff back into our schools. It’s absolutely essential that you stay home from school if you are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, have been exposed to it, or have tested positive, even if you are not feeling ill. Please do not come to school sick under any circumstances. If a student has been tested and receives a positive test result, please call the school immediately to let us know. At this time of high case counts in our community, we may have no other way or learning of new positive results, which we need in order to conduct contact tracing that could protect others from illness and possibly hospitalization.
Please continue to wear your masks in public settings, wash your hands frequently, and limit your time in crowds. Also, each student should have a temperature check every morning before leaving the house. Your cooperation, support and understanding will help us succeed.
Thank you,
Coeur d’Alene Public Schools
