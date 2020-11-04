COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Because of COVID-19 the Coeur d'Alene Resort is making some changes to their holiday traditions.
According to a news release, The Holiday Lighting Ceremony Fireworks Show has been cancelled. However, the light display will still be turned on each night at 6pm.
Saving Christmas by Ellen Travolta has been cancelled. The resort says Ellen will return in 2021 and will read stories from community members who would have been included in this year’s production. The Coeur d’Alene Resort will call ticket holders to offer refunds.
The Journey to the North Pole Cruises will still depart nightly from The Boardwalk at The Coeur d’Alene Resort.
There will be safety precautions in place, including reduced guest capacity on all boats to allow for physical distancing, non-invasive infrared cameras upon boarding to check for temperatures and groups limited to six or less.
Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the boats.
Face masks will be required for both guests and team members; complimentary holiday masks will be available for guests as well.
