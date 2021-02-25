CdA School District Proposing Levy Increase To Fund Additional Mental Health Counselors, School Security, Teacher Pay
The Coeur d'Alene School Board voted Thursday to bring back students 5 days a week in person.
 
Starting April 5th, students in the Coeur d'Alene School District will be back full time in the classroom.
 
The school board is taking the next 5 weeks to prepare students, staff, and parents for the transition.
 
Currently, the school district is on a 4 day a week in person model, with a remote learning day Wednesday.
 
The district's lead nurse presented data showing a downward trend in cases.
 
So far for the week of the 22nd, there has only been 2 reported cases district wide.
 
The week prior was 9, and the week before that was 16.
 
Masks are still required at the school district.

