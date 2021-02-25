The Coeur d'Alene School Board voted Thursday to bring back students 5 days a week in person.
Starting April 5th, students in the Coeur d'Alene School District will be back full time in the classroom.
The school board is taking the next 5 weeks to prepare students, staff, and parents for the transition.
Currently, the school district is on a 4 day a week in person model, with a remote learning day Wednesday.
The district's lead nurse presented data showing a downward trend in cases.
So far for the week of the 22nd, there has only been 2 reported cases district wide.
The week prior was 9, and the week before that was 16.
Masks are still required at the school district.