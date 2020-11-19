COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho -- The Coeur d'Alene Public School board met Thursday to discuss possible changes to their school reopening plan.
The district discussed going virtual throughout the roughly three weeks of school between the Thanksgiving holiday break and Christmas. After lengthy discussions between the board members, they decided to keep things as they are.
Although the board decided to let students return to class, superintendent Dr. Steven Cook made one caveat, saying "I am a little nervous about the window of time between Thanksgiving and Christmas, so if folks are interested in what we can offer them, it's not an online offering, it's essentially an extended absence. We won't turn you in for truancy if folks feel that this is not a good place for them."
The board says they will meet again in December to discuss the rest of the year.
