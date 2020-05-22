BENEWAH COUNTY, Idaho - The first reported case of COVID-19 in Benewah County, Idaho has been confirmed in a child living on the Coeur d'Alene Reservation.
According to a Facebook post by the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, the child is presenting mild symptoms and is isolating at home with family in Benewah County.
The Panhandle Health District is now coordinating with the tribe to trace and contact anyone who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Marimn Health will then test anyone who has been identified as being exposed to COVID-19 over Memorial Day weekend.
If you have any questions about your symptoms or whether you need to be tested, the Coeur d'Alene Tribe is asking you to call (208) 686-8213.
