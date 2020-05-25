The Coeur d'Alene Tribe has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases on the reservation to five.
According to the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, three of the new cases are in Benewah County and one in Kootenai County.
The four new cases who tested positive are a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 40s,a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s.
The first case was confirmed on Friday.
Marimn Health is assisting Panhandle Health with contact tracing to identify others who may have been exposed to the virus.
