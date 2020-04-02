COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Altar Church, a non-denominational church based in Coeur d'Alene, has announced it will be suspending in-person services starting immediately.
The announcement comes after the church was met with criticism for how it chose to continue with in-person services groups of 50 to 60 people, despite Idaho Gov. Brad Little's "Stay at Home" order.
In a Facebook post, Altar Church addressed the so called "inaccurate reports and social media posts," saying the church deacon board met back on March 18 to "discuss how we should handle the spreading coronavirus with a desire to honor the public health guidelines while still being available to those who need us."
As solution, church leaders choose to "encourage all those who are able, to watch our services on-line from their homes and remain open for those few who required more personal ministry."
During this time, church leaders say they promoted "the recommended personal hygiene precautions including social distancing," and hired a cleaning team that was "diligently sanitizing the entire church multiple times throughout the week."
The church's deacon board met three more times between March 25 and April 1, according to the post. During that time span, Gov. Little "clarified his "Stay at Home" and classified churches as non-essential businesses.
Gov. Little's order did state that churches across the state would be allowed to assemble in small groups of essential personnel to facilitate and live stream church services.
Idaho State Representative Tim Remington, a pastor at Altar Church, was one of two Idaho elected officials to speak out against Gov. Little's order. In a church service live stream, Rep. Remington said the order was a "test" and that it is taking away his constitutional right to freely assemble.
CLICK HERE TO READ OUR NEWS PARTNER'S COVERAGE.
Altar Church's Facebook post addresses Rep. Remington's statement, which reads, "although we continue to have grave concerns regarding the suspension of our First Amendment Rights to peaceably assemble without a legislative debate or vote, we decided to ensure all use of our church building would be in compliance with the order against gathering of individuals outside the home."
Altar Church will now transition to a fully digital church service schedule with Rep. Remington leading some services.
However, the church plans to remain open with a small staff this week "for those who might find themselves in desperate need of essential services."
