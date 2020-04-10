COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Altar Church in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho is offering its congregation a mobile or drive-up communion service for Easter Sunday.
The church recently reversed its decision on holding in-person church services during Gov. Brad Little's "Stay at Home" order that was issued to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The church recently switched to digital church services, streaming sermons on their Facebook page, after community members raised concerns about people continuing to gather inside the church.
In a post published to the church's Facebook page, members of the church and the general public can drive to one of two distribution sites at the church and receive prepackaged communion items for everyone in their vehicle starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
Church leaders will be wearing masks and gloves while they pass out the supplies to each car that shows up as safety precautions.
A digital Easter Sunday church service will then stream to the church's page starting at 8:30 a.m. that people can watch anywhere. According to the Facebook post, communion will be taken at 9 a.m.
