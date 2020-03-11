DAYTON, Wash. - A Columbia County resident is under self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, according to Columbia County Public Health.
The patient reportedly contracted the virus while traveling overseas. According to Columbia County Public Health, the individual has had limited contact with the community since returning from their travels.
Columbia County Public Health plans to release more information on Thursday, March 12 at 10 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
