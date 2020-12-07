NEWSPELEM, Wash. - The Colville Tribes is imposing a curfew in the Inchelium District due to the area experiencing a severe outbreak.
According to a press release from the tribes, the curfew starts Monday at 9:00 p.m. and goes through 6:00 a.m. each morning.
The release said during this time, all residents on the Reservation must remain indoors. Travel is only allowed if it is essential, such as work or seeking medical attention.
The Reservation currently has 60 active COVID-19 cases with 47 of them being in Inchelium.
Forty-two people are in quarantine due to exposure with 36 of those people being in Inchelium.
