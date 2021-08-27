NESPELEM, Wash. - The Colville Confederated Tribes is canceling powwow and stick games due to a rise in COVID-19.
According to the Colville Tribal Broadcasts, the cancelation is due to an infection spike in Omak.
"COVID-19 cases are on the rise again around the Colville Reservation, with infections returning to levels not seen in months," Colville Tribal Broadcast wrote on Facebook.
The Colville Business Council will meet Monday to address other measures to protect the community including closing down other large public events and considering how to increase the vaccination rate.