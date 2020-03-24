University and colleges around the Inland Northwest say their plans for upcoming commencements are under discussion during the COVID-19 pandemic.
KHQ has heard from the following area universities and colleges regarding their current graduation/commencement plans, several of which are currently under online instruction.
- Washington State University says they have made no decisions at this time regarding their May 9 commencement, but they are discussing plans this week.
- Eastern Washington University says they have canceled their semester graduation in May, which is mostly for downtown Spokane students in the health sciences department. EWU has not yet made a decision on their main graduation in mid-June, saying they are waiting to see how the next few weeks hold
- The Community Colleges of Spokane say they have not made any changes to graduation plans, noting that they are the very last college in the area to hold graduation. They say they will have some additional time to determine plans regarding the graduation currently scheduled for June 19.
- Gonzaga University says their commencement plans are currently under discussion. GU officials had no specifics to share at this time.
- University of Idaho canceled its spring 2020 commencement last week for the Boise, Coeur d'Alene and Moscow campuses.
