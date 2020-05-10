SPOKANE, Wash. - The community came out in waves Sunday morning to enjoy a special Mother's Day breakfast treat while supporting a local business.
Closed since mid-March during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chaps Diner and Bakery held a Mother's Day special on Sunday, offering its famous blueberry oatmeal for curbside pickup. Owner Celeste Shaw posted about the special this past week, with single servings available for $8.50 from 8-10 a.m. Sunday.
View this post on Instagram
>>Happy News<< Mother’s Day oatmeal from @chapsspokane!! 😋 This Sunday from 8 to 10am pull up and get a little piece of heaven in a to-go cup! $8.50 per serving! No pre-orders, just pull up to Chaps! They’ll be a few other goodies as well!! Please share this with your nearest and dearest. The best way to treat your Mamma!! 💗
It didn't take long to realize how much the community stepped up Sunday. Some viewers messaged KHQ's Facebook page, showing pictures of cars lined up along Cheney-Spokane Rd. waiting to pull into the parking lot to pick up the oatmeal special. Instagram story posts on the Chaps page showed those lines extended all the way to Highway 195.
"You guys really showed up for Celeste and Chaps," a story post on the Chaps Instagram page read.
"Spokane showed up BIG" a story post from Lucky Vintage read.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.