In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, entrepreneurs in Seattle have created a wristband that vibrates when the person wearing it goes to touch their face.
The company Immutouch said their device was created to keep germs on your hands out of your nose, mouth and eyes.
According to the website, the wristband works by downloading an app on your smartphone and syncing the band with the app. The app will then track how much the user attempts to touch their face.
The wristband can be purchased for $49.99.
